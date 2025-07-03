CAPPA, WHO, Sugar Tax Coalition Urge FG To Raise SSB Tax Above N130 Per Litre

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), in collaboration with the National Sugar Tax Coalition and the World Health Organization (WHO), has urged the Federal Government to increase the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax from the current ₦10 per litre to over ₦130 per litre in a bid to save lives and curb the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The National Sugar Tax Coalition cited findings from a recent simulation study which revealed that significantly increasing the SSB tax would drastically reduce cases of NCDs such as diabetes and heart disease, ultimately saving thousands of Nigerian lives.

The WHO also advised Nigeria and other member countries to increase the prices of sugary drinks, alcohol, and tobacco by 50 percent over the next ten years through taxation. According to the UN health agency, the move would not only reduce consumption but also generate much-needed revenue for public health.

The recommendation forms part of WHO’s “3 by 35 Initiative,” a global campaign that seeks to raise the real prices of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50 percent by 2035. The initiative is seen as a timely intervention amid growing NCD-related health crises, shrinking development aid, and mounting public debt.

WHO noted that NCDs, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, account for more than 75 percent of global deaths. The agency estimated that a one-time 50 percent price increase on these harmful products could prevent 50 million premature deaths over the next 50 years.

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, described health taxes as one of the most effective tools for public health intervention. He said such taxes reduce the consumption of harmful products while providing funds that can be reinvested into healthcare, education, and social protection systems.

Between 2012 and 2022, nearly 140 countries implemented tobacco tax hikes that led to more than a 50 percent increase in real prices. Countries like Colombia and South Africa, which adopted such taxes, experienced both reduced consumption and increased revenue.

However, WHO expressed concern that many countries still offer tax incentives to unhealthy industries and enter into long-term agreements that limit their ability to increase taxes. The organisation called on governments to avoid such exemptions to achieve their health goals.

The “3 by 35” initiative is backed by a coalition of global partners offering technical expertise, policy guidance, and practical support. The goal is to help countries adopt effective health taxes while raising awareness about their benefits.

WHO encouraged governments to act by cutting affordability through excise taxes, raising revenue for health and development programmes, and building cross-sectoral political support involving ministries, lawmakers, civil society, and researchers.

The agency concluded by urging countries, civil society, and development partners to embrace smarter, fairer taxation as a way to protect public health and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.