CAPPA Warns NELFUND Against Limiting Student Loan Access To Specific Courses

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has urged the Federal Government and the Trustees of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to reconsider plans to limit student loan access to specific courses deemed as “high demand, and practical courses” for national development.

CAPPA, through its Media and Communication Officer, Robert Egbe, described this potential direction of the policy as discriminatory, and a clear manifestation of the increasing commercialisation of public education, as well as betrayal of the Fund’s original mandate to ensure access to higher education for all, not just a privileged few.

Speaking during a virtual conference, titled: “Student Loan Master-Class,” which was hosted by the Renewed Hope Global, he quoted the Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyer, as announcing “a soon-to-beimplemented shift of the Fund’s priorities.”

Under the proposed NELFUND’s change, the student loans would be directed towards students in “practical” fields, such as engineering and medicine, as well as disciplines that offer exportable skills with potential for overseas employment, such as Information Technology As part of the moves, disciplines such as “Language Studies” would no longer be prioritized, as according to Sawyer, they contribute “less” to national development and suffer limited job opportunities, which could make it difficult for graduates and borrowers to repay their loans.

CAPPA, however, expressed concerns that such plan would further marginalized students pursuing disciplines in the Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, as well as perpetuating systemic inequalities in the education sector.

It said: “This unfair attempt to narrow the policy’s beneficiaries is coming at a time when tuition for so-called “marketable” courses have skyrocketed across public higher education institutions, with school fees surging from N19,000 to over N200,000 in some institutions such as University of Lagos and University of Ibadan, among others, primarily due to the worsening economic conditions, which have forced many poor students to drop out the system, or resorted to non-dignifying activities to generate money for their school fees.

“Ironically, even graduates from the purported economically viable fields are struggling in Nigeria’s job market, where the unemployment rate remains at an all-time high, and the minimum wage is too low to stem the tide of the JAPA Syndrome, a survival trend that has seen Nigerian youth, workers and professional, flee the country in droves in search of better opportunities abroad.

“If these practical fields offer no secure future within the country, what is the rationale behind sidelining other disciplines? If the state cannot create jobs or maintain an economy that supports diverse intellectual dreams and pursuits, why should students bear the consequences of its failures and shortcomings?

“By tethering education to perceived economic value, the state is effectively telling us that learning only matters if it can be sold on the open market. Sadly, this thinking will only fuel the growing frustration and disillusionment among young Nigerians.”

