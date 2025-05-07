CAPPA Urges FG To Regulate Junk Food Marketing, Warns of Rising Health Crisis

Share

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has called on the Federal Government to urgently implement regulations to curb the marketing and consumption of unhealthy foods in Nigeria, particularly those targeted at children.

Speaking at the launch of a new report titled “Junk on our Plates: Exposing Deceptive Marketing of Unhealthy Foods Across Seven States in Nigeria”, Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, warned that Nigeria is facing a public health crisis driven by the increasing consumption of ultra-processed, sugar-laden, and nutrient-poor products.

“The Nigerian diet is changing rapidly—and not for the better,” Oluwafemi said.

“Traditional meals that offer better nutrition are being pushed aside, while unhealthy, highly processed foods dominate the food environment. The result is a surge in non-communicable diseases that were once rare in our population.”

Oluwafemi stated that obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases now account for over 30 percent of all annual deaths in Nigeria—a trend he linked directly to the unchecked proliferation of unhealthy food marketing and corporate influence.

The CAPPA report highlights aggressive advertising strategies by food and beverage companies, especially those targeting children, and calls for government intervention through strict regulatory frameworks.

Key recommendations in the report include: Stronger marketing restrictions for unhealthy foods, especially those aimed at children; Clear front-of-pack warning labels on processed food items; Limits on salt and sugar content in food products; Public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about food choices; Independent policymaking, free from corporate sponsorship or interference.

Oluwafemi emphasized the need for a food policy approach that prioritizes public health over corporate profit, noting: “Access to healthy food is not a luxury. It is a right. Everyone, regardless of their income or location, deserves food that nourishes and sustains life.”

While acknowledging that the Nigerian government has taken steps to address food-related health issues, the CAPPA director insisted that far more must be done to regulate the food industry and ensure food justice for all Nigerians.

“We must reclaim our taste buds from the manipulation of profit-driven corporations,” he said. “This report should guide policy, advocacy, and even household decisions toward a healthier Nigeria.”

CAPPA’s report was launched with a call to action directed at policymakers, researchers, journalists, and civil society groups to champion reforms that prioritize nutrition, food safety, and health equity across the country.

