CAPPA Urges FG To Deliver On Democracy Dividends

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has called on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to fulfill the long-promised dividends of democracy, lamenting the deepening frustration among Nigerians who, despite decades of civilian rule, continue to grapple with poverty, insecurity, and poor governance.

In a statement marking the 32nd anniversary of the historic June 12, 1993 election and the 26th year of uninterrupted democratic governance, CAPPA noted that while Nigeria has held regular elections since 1999 and recorded some incremental gains, the country has yet to convert its democratic exercises into meaningful progress for the majority of citizens.

“Democracy has not translated into real progress that lifts citizens out of destitution, enshrines their rights and choices, or inspires hope,” the organisation said.

Instead, CAPPA argued, public institutions have failed in the stewardship of collective resources and allowed basic services to deteriorate, further widening the trust gap between government and the governed.

“Social and economic poverty has become pervasive,” the statement said. “The surge of youth-led protests across the country in recent times—especially against bad governance—reflects just how close Nigerians are to the brink of survival.”

It added that essential services such as potable water, housing, education, healthcare, and electricity remain out of reach for many, worsened by privatisation policies that have made basic utilities unaffordable for ordinary citizens.

“In 2024, nearly 130 million Nigerians lived below the poverty line, and another 13 million are reportedly set to join them amid the current cost-of-living crisis,” said Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA. “Our national circumstances are an outrage in a country endowed with abundant mineral resources, fertile land, and human talent.”

CAPPA also raised the alarm over what it described as a steady erosion of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and basic freedoms. It noted that anti-corruption agencies, the legislature, and even the judiciary continue to wobble under political interference, often compromised through behind-the-scenes appointments and undue influence.

Furthermore, the organisation condemned the growing trend of state governments using court orders to restrict free speech and limit peaceful protests to designated locations. It cited Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as examples of areas where this tactic has recently been employed.

Describing the practice as a “dangerous aberration,” CAPPA insisted that activists, journalists, students, unionists, and everyday citizens must be free to express themselves without fear of repression, adding that violence against citizens exercising their constitutional rights is a direct assault on democracy.

The organisation demanded the withdrawal of “trumped-up terrorism charges” against young Nigerians arrested during the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests, and called for the restoration of meaningful civic spaces where citizens can engage openly with government and hold it accountable.

“Democracy is not a four-year ritual—it is the lived right to speak, assemble, and question power every single day,” the statement noted.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, CAPPA warned that Nigeria’s electoral environment remains vulnerable to partisan manipulation. It welcomed ongoing proposals before the National Assembly to amend the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022, describing them as “vital opportunities” to insulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from political capture and enhance citizen trust.

The organisation reiterated its support for full INEC autonomy and backed calls to remove the President’s power to appoint electoral commissioners, stating that such reforms are crucial to safeguard the electoral process.

It noted that the end of the current INEC leadership’s tenure in November 2025 provides an opportunity to appoint a successor through an open, merit-based, and transparent process, free of political influence.

“Failure to act could result in electoral cycles rigged from the outset,” the statement warned.

CAPPA urged the National Assembly to conclude its constitutional and electoral reform efforts in 2025 to avoid last-minute changes and ensure that the reforms institutionalise public accountability and participatory governance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and lawmakers must guarantee conditions that allow all eligible voters—both at home and in the diaspora—to vote without obstruction due to logistics or structural barriers,” the group said.

It also called for clarity on result transmission methods and demanded the full implementation of real-time electronic transmission of results to bolster transparency and rebuild trust in Nigeria’s elections.

