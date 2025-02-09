CAPPA Tasks FG, States To Prioritise Healthy Food Policies Over Cancer Fight

Share

As the world marks World Cancer Day 2025, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has tasked both Federal and State governments in Nigeria to develop and implement comprehensive healthy food policies targeted at reducing the exposure of Nigerians to ultra-processed foods, tobacco, excessive Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) and salt consumption, all of which constitute high-risk factors driving the country’s alarming cancer burden and other non-communicable diseases.

CAPPA in a statement to mark the 2025 World Cancer Day, celebrated globally every February 4, noted that cancer remains a major public health issue in Nigeria, with an increasing number of new cases and deaths. Nigeria records over 120,000 new cases of cancer annually, according to the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, while the National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan (2018-2022) estimates that Nigerians spend N12 billion annually on cancer treatment.

These figures, according to the not-for-profit, underscore the urgent need for a multifaceted-policy approach and preventive measures to address the avoidable risk factors contributing to the country’s cancer as well as the NCD crisis.

The theme for this year’s event ‘United by Unique,’ celebrates the stories of every person affected by cancer.

CAPPA also urged the government to, in particular, amongst other pro-public-health tailored actions, implement and enforce healthy food policies such as the implementation of national guidelines to reduce salt consumption, as well as an upward review of the SSB Tax rate from the current N10 to N130 to achieve a substantial increase in the final retail prices of sugary drinks curb excessive consumption and generate revenue for health interventions in line with global best practices.

CAPPA also called on the government to strictly regulate novel tobacco products, which are increasingly targeted at young people and to allocate more resources to the tobacco control fund to enhance enforcement efforts and public awareness campaigns.

It noted that while tobacco use remains the leading cause of cancer and cancer-related deaths worldwide, SSBs, on the other hand, are associated with a heightened risk of obesity-related cancers, such as kidney and colon cancers. Similarly, high salt intake is linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer and other health complications.

CAPPA’s Executive Director Akinbode Oluwafemi emphasised that creating healthy food environments backed by effective regulations that enable healthy dietary decisions is a priority for tackling cancer-risk factors and NCDs.

He stated that this includes fiscal policies that limit the consumption of unhealthy diets, promote public adoption of healthier foods through targeted subsidies and strategic investments in agriculture for nutrient-rich crops, as well as discourage tobacco and novel tobacco product use.

Additionally, the CAPPA statement highlighted the need for clear front-of-package labelling to inform consumers about the nutritional content of food products.

It observed that public awareness campaigns are equally vital to educate citizens on the link between diet and cancer, fostering healthier eating habits across the population.

By integrating these strategies, it concluded, the Nigerian government can create a comprehensive framework that reduces cancer risk factors and fosters a culture of health and wellness.



