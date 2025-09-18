CAPPA: Nigeria Could Generate N729bn From N130/Litre SSB Levy

The hierarchy of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has disclosed that if the Federal Government pushes for an increase of N130 per litre of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB) tax on beverage products, it will generate up to N729 billion annually into its coffers.

Specifically, CAPPA is calling for significant raise on SSB tax from the current N10 per litre to at least N130 per litre, adjustable to inflation. The Executive Director, CAPPA, Mr. Akinbode Oluwafemi, said this, according to a statement signed by Media and Communication Officer, CAP PA, Robert Egbe, and made available to New Telegraph in Lagos.

Oluwafemi noted that expert analysis by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA), the Federal Government could generate such revenue annually if decisive action is taken on adequately regulating SSB consumption in the country.

The CAPPA ED said that the N729 billion revenue could offset the estimated N493.3 billion Nigeria currently spent each year treating Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB)-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

According to.him, “iy would help curb the rising prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which already account for nearly 30 per cent of deaths nationwide and threaten to overwhelm health facilities. It would also encourage product reformulation, pushing beverage manufacturers to reduce sugar content and, in turn, promote healthier diets.”

He commended the Federal Government’s decision to develop a draft policy that will earmark revenue from excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and SSBs for health financing. He described the initiative as a decisive opportunity for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to leave a legacy of sustainable funding for Nigeria’s fragile healthcare system and to protect the health of Nigerian citizens.

Oluwafemi further noted that the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed that the Federal Government was finalising a draft policy to channel excise-tax revenues from alcohol, tobacco, and sugary drinks into health financing.

“The policy will soon be submitted to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare. CAPPA referenced local and World Health Organisation (WHO) reports showing that Nigeria is reeling from grossly inadequate public health financing and grappling with the double burden of NCDs, fuelled by the excessive consumption of sugar-laden beverages, salt, tobacco and alcohol by citizens.”