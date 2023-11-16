Cappa: Increased Tax On Sugar-sweetened Beverages Regulates Consumption

Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi has said the introduction of N10 per litre excise duty imposed on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) was an effective measure in regulating overconsumption. While making this known during a summit of over 240 in-person participants and 40 virtual attendees, Oluwafemi also advocated for an increase in taxation on SSB to enhance public health outcomes.

The participants also included public health advocates, policymakers, legislators, civil society organisations, community representatives, and media personnel. Explaining the need for the increased taxation on SSB, the executive director of CAPPA said the public health challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria has contributed to over 30 percent of deaths in the country.

The gathering also crafted a robust legislative framework for pro-health taxes while highlighting the implementation of the SSB tax as a key strategy to fight NCDs and reduce health risks. The national conference on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) tax was organised by CAPPA in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Social Welfare in Abuja, the federal capital territory. Nigeria is the fourth-largest global consumer of SSBs with associated health risks including tooth decay, obesity, and diabetes, which are often linked to excessive consumption of sugar.

Akinbode, who asserted that the tax applies to all non-alcoholic and sugar-sweetened carbonated drinks, urged stakeholders, particularly public health activists, to remain vigilant against resistance from the industry. For his part, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate represented by Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, Director of Public Health emphasised the importance of the SSB tax in combating NCDs, aligning with global health interventions and recommendations endorsed by the WHO.

Also speaking, the Chairman House Committee on Health Institutions, Hon. Amos Magaji, declared his support for the increased taxation on SSBs, saying it aligns with the legislative agenda in enhancing public health in the country. In the same vein, Dr. Adeolu Adebiyi from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator and Shirley Ewang from GATEFIELD also highlighted their organisation’s commitment to supporting policies that promote public health.

In his own contributions, public health financing expert Dr. Gafar Alawode emphasized the need for a comprehensive and dedicated legal framework for SSB taxation. He further highlighted legal structure as a major component in advancing healthcare financing with the involvement of central budget agencies in the formulation of sustainable pro-health tax policies.