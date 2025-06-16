New Telegraph

June 16, 2025
  Cappa Appoints Chairman

Cappa Appoints Chairman

G . Cappa Plc, a building and civil engineering construction company, has appointed Mr Tayo Oyetibo as chairman.

Oyetibo, after his appointment in Lagos, vowed that the company would reclaim its position as the leading construction firm in the country.

He noted that the company was known for the various projects it had handled at both Federal and state levels, as well as for corporate organisations and individuals.

Oyetibo stressed that a new management team had been constituted to drive the company’s operations and move it to profitability in the near future.

