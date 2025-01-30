Capitol Riot: Meta To Pay Trump $25m For Account Ban

Share

A multinational technology company that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta has agreed to pay the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump the sum of $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored by Facebook and Instagram after the US Capitol riot.

New Telegraph gathered that the settlement of the suit brought against Meta and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg, saw a victory for Trump.

According to the report, the $22 million of the payment will go towards funding Trump’s future presidential library, with the remainder covering legal fees and payments to other plaintiffs in the case.

However, Meta in the settlement will not admit wrongdoing over the suspensions of Trump’s accounts.

Recall that, Trump had widely criticized social media platforms for suspending his accounts after the January 6, 2021 insurrection by his supporters, and comments he made that were seen as praising people engaged in the violence.

But he has recently courted tech titans including Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk, both of whom attended Trump’s presidential inauguration last week in Washington.

Zuckerberg has expressed support for Trump, and he has tweaked Meta’s policies to lift restrictions on some content within the company’s apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp.

The settlement is the latest bow by media corporations as they gird for a second Trump presidency.

