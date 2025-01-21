Share

In a historic move on Monday, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation pardoning nearly 1,270 individuals convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, United States (US) Capitol attack.

The clemency extends to convicted rioters, individuals facing pending charges, and those serving sentences for serious offences, effectively closing nearly 1,600 cases tied to the attack.

Trump’s proclamation includes a “Full, complete, and unconditional pardon” for roughly 600 people with felony convictions, including high-profile cases involving assaults on law enforcement.

Among the pardoned are Julian Khater, who admitted to assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray; Devlyn Thompson, convicted of hitting an officer with a metal baton; and Robert Palmer, who used various weapons to attack police.

The president also commuted the sentences of 14 members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, convicted or charged with seditious conspiracy.

Unlike full pardons, commutations allow for their imminent release without erasing their convictions.

Additionally, the proclamation orders the US Department of Justice to dismiss about 300 pending cases related to the January 6 attack.

This move has drawn sharp reactions, with some GOP allies, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson, previously advocating clemency only for nonviolent offenders.

Trump’s decision marks a significant escalation in his administration’s approach to the Capitol attack cases, signalling his broader stance on justice reform and loyalty to his base.

