CapitalSage Picks GCEO

CapitalSage Holdings has appointed Nath Ude as group chief executive officer of CapitalSage Technology Limited.

In a statement, the company explained that the newly appointed CEO would lead the group’s financial services businesses, which include Kolomoni Microfinance Bank (Nigeria and The Gambia), ERCAS, Regius Asset Management, Regius Capital, CreditAssist Investment, Tiki by Kolomoni, and SageBrush Wealth, saying that his would make Ude overseeing operations spanning Nigeria, The Gambia, Kenya, and the UAE.

Ude was described as a transformational banking executive with more than three decades of experience across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

He joined the company after his distinguished tenure as the Managing Director/CEO of Nova Merchant Bank, during which he recorded major milestones.

Ude previously held sway as senior executive at Union Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa), and Citibank, where he drove enterprise innovation, process automation, and digital optimisation initiatives.