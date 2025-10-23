CapitalSage Holdings Appoints Nath Ude As Group CEO

CapitalSage Holdings, a leading multinational agribusiness and financial services group, has announced the appointment of Nath Ude as the Group Chief Executive Officer of CapitalSage Technology Limited, effective October 13, 2025.

The move marks a strategic step in the company’s mission to accelerate digital-led financial transformation and consolidate its growth across key African and global markets.

According to a statement by CapitalSage Holdings, Ude will oversee the Group’s financial services subsidiaries, including Kolomoni Microfinance Bank (operating in Nigeria and The Gambia), ERCAS, Regius Asset Management, Regius Capital, CreditAssist Investment, Tiki by Kolomoni, and SageBrush Wealth. His role will cover operations spanning Nigeria, The Gambia, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.

The appointment aligns with the Group’s long-term vision to expand its footprint and empower individuals and businesses through inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions.

A seasoned banking and technology executive, Nath Ude brings over 30 years of experience across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Before joining CapitalSage, he served as Managing Director/CEO of Nova Merchant Bank, where he achieved over 100% growth in profit before tax in 2022, maintained zero operational fraud for three consecutive years, and led the deployment of Africa’s first Infosys Finacle X1 platform, positioning the bank as a leader in digital innovation.

His prior roles include senior executive positions at Union Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa), and Citibank, where he drove enterprise transformation, process automation, and digital optimization initiatives.

Speaking on the appointment, Chairman of CapitalSage Holdings, Opeyemi Oduwole, described Ude’s appointment as a defining moment for the Group’s growth strategy.

“This appointment signals our next phase of growth, one defined by deeper innovation, stronger execution, and pan-African expansion. Nath Ude’s experience in technology-led transformation and strategic governance will be instrumental in accelerating our growth strategy and delivering greater value to stakeholders,” he said.

In his remarks, Nath Ude expressed enthusiasm about his new role, noting that CapitalSage’s vision aligns with his passion for leveraging technology to drive economic transformation.

“With over three decades in banking and technology across Africa, Asia, and Europe, I have seen how innovation can transform not just institutions but entire economies. What excites me most about CapitalSage is its vision and the people driving it, a team committed to building technology that doesn’t just move money but moves lives. I look forward to scaling our footprint, deepening inclusion, and creating lasting value across Africa,” he stated.