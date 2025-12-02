Capital Projects: States’ Expenditure Up 377.47% To N1.60trn In 5 Years

Capital expenditure across Nigeria’s 36 states grew significantly between 2020 and 2024, with several state governments sharply increasing investments in infrastructure, health, education and other long-term development projects, according to new data from BudgIT.

The figures show that states spent N1.599 trillion on capital projects in 2020, compared with N7.635 trillion in 2024, an increase of N6.036 trillion, representing 377.47 per cent growth over the five-year period.

The report shows that Taraba and Benue recorded the most dramatic growth in capital spending over the five-year period, each expanding their budgets by over 1,000 per cent. Taraba’s capital expenditure rose from N12.99 billion in 2020 to N224.73 billion in 2024, representing a 1,628.76 per cent increase, the highest in the country. Benue followed with a 1,066.88 per cent rise, moving from N8.40 billion to N98.01 billion.

Thirteen other states posted strong growth ranging from 500 per cent to 900 per cent, underscoring a nationwide trend of increased commitment to physical development.

Katsina (987 per cent), Bayelsa (935.02 per cent), Kwara (839.30 per cent), Imo (741.49 per cent), Niger (708.72 per cent) and Enugu (633.79 per cent) ranked among the fastest-growing states in capital expenditure. Kano, Gombe, Osun, Jigawa, Abia, Sokoto, Edo, Oyo and Akwa Ibom also recorded growth rates above 470 per cent, reflecting expanded investment in key public infrastructure.

These increases, while nominal, indicate an upward shift in state-level prioritisation of capital projects over the period. Fifteen states posted moderate growth between 200 per cent and 400 per cent. These include Adamawa (461.44 per cent), Kogi (435.65 per cent), Ogun (393.42 per cent), Borno (363.65 per cent), Nasarawa (356.11 per cent), Ekiti (331.49 per cent) and Yobe (308.42 per cent).

Others in this category are Zamfara, Plateau, Anambra, Lagos, Delta, Kebbi, Bauchi and Ebonyi. At the lower end of the scale, five states grew their capital spending by less than 200 per cent over the five-year period.

Bauchi recorded a 149.96 per cent increase, Ebonyi grew by 111.46 per cent, Kaduna expanded by 106.05 per cent, and Cross River rose by 91.51 per cent. Ondo posted the lowest capital expenditure growth at 57.51 per cent, rising from N29.12 billion to N45.87 billion between 2020 and 2024.

While the increases reflect a positive nominal trend, further evaluation is required to determine how much of the growth translates into real improvements, given inflationary pressures, rising project costs and varying levels of budget performance across states.

BudgIT said the figures were extracted from audited financial statements of the states, highlighting transparency gaps in some jurisdictions and strengthening the call for improved public financial accountability.