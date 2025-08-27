Capital Markets Positioned As Bridge For Nigeria–Brazil Growth

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Temi Popoola, has spotlighted capital markets as a central lever for unlocking inclusive economic growth between Nigeria and Brazil, with a particular emphasis on empowering small and mediumsized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at a high-level business session during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil, Popoola underscored the role of exchanges in creating new financing pathways and facilitating cross-border capital flows. He argued that the durability of bilateral trade will depend not only on the capacity of large corporates but also on the opportunities extended to SMEs and entrepreneurs at the forefront of innovation.

“Exchanges are no longer platforms for only the large corporations. The growth of our economies depends on SMEs, and we must design financing structures that serve them,” Popoola declared. He highlighted NGX Group’s proactive initiatives in lowering entry barriers for smaller firms through the Growth Board, while also expanding access to alternative financing mechanisms such as crowdfunding, receivables financing, and private markets.

Popoola positioned Nigeria as an attractive frontier for Brazilian investors, stressing the country’s open capital market and digital-first investment ecosystem. “It is easy to invest in Nigeria. With no capital controls, strong digital intermediaries, and increasingly integrated African markets, we present a compelling opportunity for Brazilian investors,” he noted.

His remarks dovetailed with the broader agenda of Tinubu’s visit, which seeks to recalibrate Nigeria–Brazil relations beyond traditional oil and commodity trade into innovation-led, inclusive growth sectors such as agriculture, technology, and services.

A major milestone of the state visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture and Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), aimed at strengthening agricultural financing and fostering investment in smallholder-driven agribusiness.

The NGX boss also situated Nigeria–Brazil cooperation within the wider framework of African economic integration. He referenced NGX Group’s participation in the African Exchanges Linkage Project and its investment in the Ethiopia Stock Exchange as evidence of the Group’s commitment to expanding continental capital market infrastructure in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With Brazil as Latin America’s largest economy and Nigeria as Africa’s largest, the potential for cooperation is immense. Capital markets are the bridge that can connect our SMEs, investors, and innovators to this opportunity,” Popoola said in conclusion.