Capital Market: Popoola Charts Pan-African Vision At ESX Launch

Group CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Temi Popoola, has reiterated the transformative potential of Africa’s capital markets at the launch of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX).

Speaking at the event, Popoola emphasised the need for stronger regional collaboration, government-private sector synergy, and innovative market solutions to unlock the continent’s economic potential. NGX Group’s strategic investment in ESX underscores its leadership in advancing Africa’s capital market infrastructure. “The launch of ESX represents a pivotal moment for Ethiopia and the broader African financial landscape,”

Popoola stated. “ESX will serve as a crucial mechanism for capital formation and market liquidity, driving sustainable economic growth,” he added. Expounding on NGX Group’s investment rationale, Popoola highlighted Ethiopia’s immense market potential and the shared vision of fostering economic growth through innovation.

“Our partnership transcends traditional investment parameters. It is about ensuring that ESX evolves into a key player in Africa’s financial ecosystem, enabling cross-border investments and setting benchmarks for market development,” he explained.

Popoola also drew parallels with global success stories like India, which has leveraged its capital markets to achieve significant economic transformation. He emphasised the importance of responsible market opening to attract local and continental capital.

“By following this path, Ethiopia can become a financial hub in Africa,” he remarked. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded the launch of ESX as a transformative milestone in the country’s journey toward economic modernisation. “Today, we have officially rung the bell to launch the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, our nation’s first stock exchange.

“This is a call to global investors: Ethiopia offers immense potential, a fast-growing economy and a clear trajectory toward shared prosperity,” the Prime Minister announced on X.

Tilahun Esmael Kassahun, CEO of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, expressed confidence in the partnership with NGX Group. “We are pleased to welcome NGX Group as a strategic partner, building upon the existing support we continue to receive from them,” he said.

Kassahun also emphasised the value of NGX Group’s expertise in shaping ESX’s growth and success. Drawing from NGX Group’s six decades of experience, Popoola shared insights on diversifying financial instruments and expanding access to investment opportunities.

