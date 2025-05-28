Capital Market Operators On Edge As SEC Signals Policy Shift

Share

A wave of uncertainty is sweeping across Nigeria’s capital market community following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) subtle but firm hint at an imminent recapitalisation of capital market operations.

The move, though not unexpected, has triggered industrywide anxiety, as players brace for what could be a major shake-up in the regulatory landscape.

At the just-concluded Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in Lagos, SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, announced what many had suspected for months: the era of lean capital thresholds is drawing to a close.

With refreshing candour but resolute tone, Agama declared: “Part of the things we are doing is recapitalisation. We are doing it. We just want you to get prepared.”

His message was clear: the Commission is determined to retool the industry’s structure for robustness, competitiveness, and scale — and there will be no room for fragile institutions in the envisioned ecosystem.

New urgency

While the idea of recapitalisation isn’t novel, this time the tone and timing seem different. Analysts say that unlike previous regulatory murmurings, the SEC appears resolved to proceed, albeit “methodically.”

Agama sought to allay fears that the policy might be punitive or disruptive, but was equally blunt about the need for operators to rethink their strategy. He said: “We cannot have weak institutions to want to grow the kind of big economy that we are speaking to,” he said.

“If it is not possible for you to grow, it is possible for you to merge.” The SEC boss urged stakeholders to see the exercise as a collective journey, one that should not pit regulators against operators or against each other but encourage collaboration, mergers and modernisation.

Industry on alert

Market participants have responded with a mixture of apprehension and cautious optimism. For many, the questions are not about if, but how much, when, and how fast.

Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO of Wyoming Capital and Partners, confirmed that recapitalisation has been expected. “We knew that there would be recapitalisation, but up to now, nobody is sure of what size, what amount, what duration,” he said.

He estimated that the new threshold may be no less than double the current requirement. Currently, broker-dealers are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N300 million, while ordinary brokers must hold N200 million. Underwriters are expected to have N500 million.

“It may go to N600 million or more,” Olayinka noted. Some insiders even speculate that the benchmark could leap to N1 billion. Should that happen, he believes it could unlock broader benefits.

“They’ll have enhanced capital, improve proprietary trading, and provide margin facilities to clients,” he explained.

Poised for consolidation

Recapitalisation, though daunting for smaller players, is likely to catalyse a wave of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances.

One market veteran told New Telegraph that the policy could breathe new life into dormant players, while also compelling active ones to con – solidate for survival.

“I want to believe that even those who are not currently operating will be forced to come back and then merge,” he said. “Except those who have fundamental challenges, most will find a way to survive,” he added. Yet, not everyone is sold on the optimism.

The challenge, critics say, is not just about raising fresh capital but do – ing so in an economy grappling with rising inflation, naira volatility, and declining investor confidence.

Necessity

For others, the timing of the recapitalisation is long overdue. The Head of Research, Credit Ratings, Credit Risk Management at Augusto & Co, Mr. Olubunmi Ayokunle, argues that the realities on ground — from naira depreciation to rising operational costs — have made the current capital base grossly inadequate.

“The last time recapitalisation happened, the value of the naira was significantly stronger. Today, in dollar terms, the capital base has eroded,” he noted. He also pointed to increased technology demands and infrastructure costs as additional

Regardless of how the specifics pan out, the message is unmistakable — the capital market must evolve or risk obsolescence

justification for the policy. Asked what the ideal threshold should be, Ayokunle demurred, citing the SEC’s vantage point. “They have a helicopter view. It’s not just about current operations, but also the medium-term infrastructural outlook,” he said.

Caution

While acknowledging the government’s desire to bolster financial stability and investor confidence, some of the market operators urged the SEC to strike a careful balance that preserves market vibrancy without stifling competition.

“It’s a pattern—raise banks’ capital, then insurers’, then CMOs. But we must ask: to what end?” the Chief Executive Officer of Bestworth Assets & Trust Ltd, Mr. Shola Adeniyi, questioned, warning against an aggressive increase in capital requirements that could marginalise smaller firms and distort the market structure.

Adeniyi told New Telegraph that the move was not unexpected, as the current administration had consistently highlighted the capital market as a cornerstone of its drive to grow Nigeria’s economy to $1 trillion.

“I’m not surprised,” he remarked. “We already anticipated this at our firm months ago. It aligns with the government’s policy trajectory.”

However, while acknowledging the broader economic rationale, Adeniyi cautioned that any drastic hike in capital base—particularly one that more than quadruples current thresholds—could be detrimental.

“A stockbroking firm’s current share capital is N300 million. If it moves to N1 billion, that’s still within reason. But anything like N2 billion would be outrageous,” he warned.

“Growth should be progressive, not exclusionary,” he added. He questioned the logic of requiring brokers—who largely serve as intermediaries without custodial responsibility for client funds—to maintain significant capital buffers.

He said: “With the advent of direct settlement, brokers no longer hold clients’ money. Transactions settle directly into investors’ accounts.

“Why burden them with capital demands better suited to banks or insurers?” Adeniyi further drew parallels with international standards, noting that in the United States, stockbroking firms continue to operate under far leaner capital requirements.

“A friend recently explored buying a US broker-dealer licence. It was still priced at $100,000. Some even lower,” he noted, adding that despite the naira’s depreciation, regulatory prudence should weigh more heavily than exchange rate dynamics.

He dismissed the argument that capital hikes are needed to support technology infrastructure, saying most firms already operate sophisticated online trading systems, with cloud-hosted platforms domiciled abroad.

“I haven’t been to the Exchange trading floor in three years. Everything is digital now,” he said.

Last line

As the SEC finalises details of the new capital requirements, CMOs are faced with difficult choices: raise new funds, seek strategic alliances, or exit the stage.

Regardless of how the specifics pan out, the message is unmistakable — the capital market must evolve or risk obsolescence. And in this unfolding regulatory drama, one thing is certain: business as usual is no longer an option.

