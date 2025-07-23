Capital Market Leaders Chart Course For $1trn Economy

Nigeria’s capital market community has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the nation’s financial architecture as a vital enabler of long-term capital formation and national development.

At the 2025 Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) National Workshop held in Abuja, key stakeholders called for cohesive strategies to scale the market and advance the country’s $1 trillion economy ambition.

Leading the charge, Mr. Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, said the current market rebound reflects the gains of bold reforms, technological upgrades, and im proving macroeconomic fundamentals.

However, he cautioned that consolidating these gains would require collective commitment across regulators, policymakers, and market operators.

“The capital market stands at a pivotal point in Nigeria’s economic journey,” Popoola said.

“With deliberate reforms and a robust regulatory environment, we have a rare opportunity to mobilize long-term capital, strengthen industries, empower institutions, and elevate Nigeria’s economic stature,” he added.

Popoola spotlighted NGX Invest, a platform aimed at broadening access for both issuers and investors, which has already enabled over N2 trillion in primary market transactions.

He credited such progress to a shared vision among stakeholders, emphasizing the critical role of stockbrokers in deepening market access, driving innovation, and fostering investor education.

Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, reinforced the message, stressing the need to align capital market activity with broader national goals.

“From infrastructure financing to enterprise support, the market is central to Nigeria’s growth story,” he said. CIS President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Oluropo Dada, underscored the importance of professionalism and ethical standards in sustaining investor confidence.

“A resilient and principled market is non-negotiable in our quest to broaden participation,” he noted.