Capital market community, others mourn Wigwe as tributes pour in

Tributes have continued to pour in for Herbert Wigwe, the late Chief 3xecutive of Access Bank Holdings Plc, who died along with his wife and son and Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Chair of NGX Group, in an helicopter crash in Southern California’s Mojave desert. Patrick Ajudua, the President, New Dimension Shareholders Association, said: “As we bid farewell to Herbert and others who lost their lives in this unfortunate event, we offer our prayers for their souls to rest in peace. May God grant solace to the entire Access Bank community, including the board, management, staff, as well as friends and wellwishers.”

Moses Ibrude, the National Co-ordinator of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, speaking about Wigwe’s passing, noted: “The loss of such a remarkable individual will be keenly felt by all who knew him especially the staff of Access Holding, shareholders and other stakeholders.” addened by the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe, CEO and co-Founder of Access Bank, his wife & son. He was a visionary and brilliant banker. May God comfort your aged parents, children, the Wigwe family and the staff and management of Access Bank. You will be greatly missed,” said Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a veteran of Nigeria’s corporate legal and capital market industries, served as the President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2017 to 2021 and as the first Group Chairman of NGX Group from 2021 to 2022, following the demutualisation of the exchange. In a statement, NGX Group said that his “strategic acumen and dedication were instrumental in shaping NGX Group’s transformative journey.”