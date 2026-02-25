Capital Market As Strategic Pillar Of Nigeria’s Economic Architecture

Nigeria’s capital market is reshaping its position within the country’s economic framework, as market capitalisation has climbed by N68.83 trillion since April 2024 and its share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased from 13 to 33 per cent. In this report, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines how regulatory reforms and market expansion reflect a stronger align- ment between financial markets and real-sector growth

Nigeria’s capital market is undergoing one of the most transformative phases in its history, redefining its role in the country’s economic structure and deepening its integration with national output.

Once regarded largely as a secondary financing channel behind commercial banking, the market is increasingly positioning itself as a primary driver of capital formation, in- frastructure funding, and longterm wealth creation.

Recent data released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that the market’s size and economic relevance have expanded signifi- cantly since April 2024. Market capitalization has more than doubled within the period, rising from about N55 trillion to N123.93 trillion.

More strikingly, its contribution to GDP has climbed from 13 per cent to 33 per cent a development that signals not just financial expansion but a structural recalibration of Nigeria’s economic architecture.

Speaking in Lagos during his inaugural address to members of the Capital Market Working Group on Market Liquidity, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama described the growth trajectory as evidence of inves- tor confidence and resilience under the current administration.

However, he cautioned that headline figures alone do not capture the deeper structural work required to sustain mo- mentum. The Nigerian market, driven primarily by activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has benefited from improved corporate earnings, banking recapitalization programmes, regulatory reforms, and renewed domestic participation.

Policymakers, however, are keen to ensure that expansion translates into depth, liquidity, and inclusive growth rather than short-term valuation spikes.

N68.83trn Growth Drives Capital Market Contribution to GDP to 33%

The defining feature of the current phase of the market’s evolution is the N68.83 trillion increase in market capitalization recorded since April 2024. Within approximately 18 months, total market capitalization surged by 125 per cent from N55 trillion to N123.93 trillion.

Even more significant is the rise in the capital market’s contribution to GDP from 13 per cent to 33 per cent within the same period. “Since this administration came into being in April 2024, we have seen market capitalization grow from about N55 trillion to over N123.93 trillion. Our contribution to GDP has moved from 13 per cent to 33 per cent.

These are impressive figures, but they tell only part of the story,” Agama stated. The increase reflects not merely asset price appreciation but deeper integration between financial markets and productive sectors of the economy.

Companies have leveraged stronger equity valuations to raise fresh capital, banks are recapitalizing through public offers and rights issues, and government bond issuances continue to finance infrastructure and fiscal operations.

Analysts attribute the surge to improved macroeconomic coordination, relative currency stability, stronger investor sentiment, and robust performance among large-cap stocks in banking, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. The N68.83 trillion expansion therefore represents more than financial dynamism it reflects a strengthening link between capital mobilization and economic expansion.

From Trading Floor to Economic Engine

At its core, the usefulness of the capital market to GDP lies in capital formation the process by which savings are transformed into productive investment. GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within an economy.

A capital market that is large, liquid, inclusive, and technologically advanced can serve as a stabilising force during economic cycles, absorb shocks, attract global capital, and finance transformative projects

For production to increase, businesses require financing to build factories, acquire machinery, invest in research, expand distribution networks, and hire workers.

The capital market provides that long-term financing.

When companies issue shares or corporate bonds, they convert investor funds into real investments that expand productive capacity. Infrastructure bonds finance roads, bridges, and power projects. Corporate debt funds industrial expansion. Equity offerings enable firms to scale operations and innovate.

A deep and efficient capital market reduces excessive dependence on short-term bank loans, which often come with higher interest rates and shorter maturities. By offering longer-tenure funding options aligned with capital projects, the market enhances productivity and encourages sustainable expansion.

Moreover, the capital market performs a vital allocative function through price discovery. Transparent pricing of securities ensures that capital flows toward efficient and profitable enterprises, thereby improving overall economic efficiency.’

The wealth effect also plays a role.

Rising market capitalization strengthens household portfolios and investor confidence, potentially stimulating consumption and reinvestment additional contribu- tors to GDP growth. Agama reinforced this developmental perspective, stating: “The capital market is not gambling; it is the engine of national development. It finances roads, powers factories and creates jobs.” In this context, the capital mar- ket is evolving from a trading arena into a strategic economic instrument.

The Missing Link in Sustained Expansion

While growth figures are impressive, regulators stress that sustainability hinges on liquidity the ease with which securities can be bought and sold without significantly affecting prices.

“A capital market is often described as the barometer of an economy’s health. But for that barometer to be accurate, the market must be more than just large it must be liquid,” Agama noted. Liquidity ensures investor confidence. Without it, investors may hesitate to commit funds if exit opportunities appear uncertain or costly.

Nigeria’s market still faces structural constraints. Trading activity remains concentrated in a limited number of highly capitalized stocks, leaving many listed equities thinly traded. Institutional investors encounter high transaction impact costs, limiting broader participation.

To address these challenges, the SEC inaugurated a multi-stake- holder Working Group comprising exchanges, custodians, fund managers, and dealing members. The committee is tasked with reviewing trading and settlement infrastructure, identifying bottlenecks affecting transaction speed, and recommending reforms to enhance price discovery.

Chairman of the committee and Group CEO of NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, assured stakeholders that the group would deliver practical reforms designed to deepen liquidity and restore confidence. Proposed measures include modernizing settlement cycles to align with global standards, improving transaction efficiency, and expanding retail participation to reduce market concentration.

Digital Innovation and Regulatory Expansion

Beyond liquidity reforms, regulatory innovation is shaping the market’s next chapter. The recently enacted Investments and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025) has broadened the SEC’s oversight to include digital assets, integrating emerging technologies into a structured regulatory framework.

The move is expected to channel speculative digital asset activity into regulated investment vehicles, broadening participation while enhancing investor protection. The SEC is also targeting the onboarding of up to 20 million new retail investors through digital platforms and fintech partnerships.

Dematerialization of share certificates and simplified account-opening processes are intended to make investing more accessible to younger Nigerians and underserved communities.

Product innovation, including accelerated development of derivatives and alternative asset classes, is expected to deepen market sophistication and provide hedging tools that reduce volatility. Digital transformation and regulatory expansion signal a shift toward inclusivity and technological competitiveness key ingredients for long-term resilience.

Anchoring the Trillion-Dollar Ambition

As Nigeria pursues its ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy, the capital market’s expanding role becomes indispensable. Large-scale infrastructure, energy transition projects, industrial expansion, and technology investments require longterm financing mechanisms that only a mature capital market can consistently provide.

The transformation from a N55 trillion market contributing 13 per cent to GDP into a N123.93 trillion market accounting for 33 per cent marks a significant structural shift. It demonstrates that Nigeria’s financial markets are becoming more intertwined with realsector productivity.

However, sustaining this trajectory will depend on ensuring that valuation gains translate into tangible economic output. Liquidity reforms, digital inclusion, macroeconomic stability, and investor confidence must work in tandem.

Last Line

A capital market that is large, liquid, inclusive, and technologically advanced can serve as a stabilising force during economic cycles, absorb shocks, attract global capital, and finance transformative projects. Nigeria’s current trajectory suggests that the capital market is no longer peripheral to economic planning.

Instead, it is emerging as a central pillar of national development anchoring growth, strengthening GDP performance, and positioning the country for sustained prosperity in the years ahead.