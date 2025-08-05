Capital Importation Records 67.12% Increase In Q1 2025

Nigeria recorded a significant surge in capital importation in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reaching $5,642.07 million, marking a 67.12% increase compared to the $3,376.01 million recorded in Q1 2024.

This is according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.

When compared to the preceding quarter (Q4 2024), capital importation rose by 10.86% from $5,089.16 million.

The NBS report revealed that portfolio investment accounted for the largest share of capital inflows in Q1 2025, totaling $5,204.61 million and representing 92.25% of the total. This was followed by other investments, which stood at $311.17 million (5.52%), while foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded the least, with $126.29 million, accounting for just 2.24%.

By sector, the banking sector attracted the highest capital importation, receiving $3,127.92 million, or 55.44% of the total inflow. This was followed by the financing sector with $2,097.48 million (37.18%) and the production/manufacturing sector with $129.92 million (2.30%).

In terms of source countries, the United Kingdom led with $3,681.96 million, representing 65.26% of the total capital imported. It was followed by South Africa with $501.29 million (8.88%) and Mauritius with $394.51 million (6.99%).

Among Nigerian destinations, Abuja (FCT) remained the top recipient of capital importation with $3,047.45 million, accounting for 54.11% of the national total. Lagos State followed closely with $2,564.68 million (45.44%), while other states included Ogun ($7.95 million), Oyo ($7.81 million), and Kaduna ($4.06 million).

In the banking sector, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited facilitated the highest capital importation during the quarter, receiving $2,103.76 million (37.29%). It was followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC with $1,398.38 million (24.78%) and Citibank Nigeria Limited with $1,052.63 million (18.66%).