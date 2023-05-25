Capital Hotels To Prioritise Value Creation For Optimum Performance

The management of Capital Hotels Plc, the former owner of Sheraton Hotel Abuja, now owned by 22 Hospitality Limited, has disclosed that the company’s priority for this year is to refresh and better utilise its assets for optimum performance and value creation for its esteemed shareholders. In particular, the management explained that in the year ended December 31, 2022, the company posted a top-line revenue of N5.3 billion, represent- ing a 39 per cent growth from the prior year an increase from optimally utilising the company’s assets. The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Hotels Plc, Mr. Ravi Bachu, who stated this during the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, maintained that the owners would continue to improve, innovate, and optimise every aspect of the hotel with a view to enhancing its operational efficiency to delight its guests and improve it’s bottom line.

According to him, the management of the company will continue to build on the cost- saving measure it had embarked upon since disruptions in the market by the onslaught of COVID-19. He said: “Our great company, Capital Hotels Plc, the hospitality company of first choice, is poised to take its pride of place in the industry. As we climb the market leader- ship ladder, our focus is to enhance our infrastructure and product offerings to deliver superior service to our guests. “The year 2022 was a turning point in the annals of the company. A year that debunked an enlargement of the capital base and fast-tracked the infrastructural development of the company. “Our focus has been to continue to implement strategies, protocols, and direction for growing the business whilst promoting the health and safety of our employees, guests, and other stakeholders as a major priority of the hotel.”

On the upgrading of the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, the company’s managing director stated: “We are continuing with the upgrade of the ballrooms and meeting rooms for the comfort of our patrons. “In our operation, we will continue to embed innovative approaches to the emerging trends in the hospitality sector in the Nigerian market. We will also continue to entrench the hygiene protocols occasioned by the new normal in our market space. We will further entrench, enhance the guest experience, and thus re-affirm our vision of a hotel of first choice for our stakeholders. “We thank all our staff members for their teamwork and drive to excel during the turbulent period of our history. In no time, we will turn the red lines into blue.” On threats to the company’s operations, Bachu clarifies: “The Directors continue to apply the going concern principle and after considering the liquidity position and availability of resources, there are no significant threats to the Hotel’s going concern capabilities.