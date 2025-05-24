Capital Hotel’s Renovation Project Enhances Guest Experience

Share

Capital Hotel Plc’s (owners of Abuja Continental Hotel) extensive renovation project is enhancing the guest experience and strengthening the hotel’s market position,

Ramesh Kansagra, Chairman of the company, disclosed this in an address at the company’s investors 44th Annual General Meeting held at Abuja Continental, recently.

Kansagra said the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional services and experiences is unwavering, noting, “The renovation project includes the complete revitalisation of the Ladi Kwali Centre and the addition of a new Paddle Court, the first in the country to meet international standards. These investments will not only enhance the guest experience but also strengthen the hotel’s market position, fostering continued profitability and increasing shareholder value.”

He further informed that Capital Hotel Plc’s focus on delivering exceptional services and experiences has earned it a reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry, stressing that the company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its focus on delivering outstanding value to its guests and stakeholders.

According to him, the hospitality giant’s strong financial performance is a testament to its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market. He added that the Board of Directors, management team, and staff have all played a crucial role in driving the company’s growth and success.

Kansagra expressed appreciation to the company’s Board of Directors, dedicated management team, and staff for their unwavering contributions throughout the challenging year of 2024.

The Chairman disclosed that the company’s outlook for 2025 is positive, with a projected GDP growth rate of 4.17% and a reduction in the fiscal deficit. Capital Hotel Plc is committed to devising and implementing innovative strategies that will empower the company to thrive within Nigeria’s vibrant and constantly evolving economic landscape.

Kansagra noted that the company’s focus on delivering outstanding value to its guests and stakeholders would continue to drive its growth and success.

‘‘With its strong financial performance and commitment to sustainability, Capital Hotel Plc is well-positioned for a bright and prosperous future,” said the Chairman.

