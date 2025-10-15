Capital Gains Tax: Retail Investors Largely Unaffected, Says Oyedele

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has assured that 99 per cent of Nigeria’s retail investors will remain outside the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) net under the country’s new tax reforms regime.

Oyedele, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, said the new CGT framework is designed to promote fairness, efficiency, and global best practices not to raise government revenue. His clarification comes amid rising concerns among capital market stakeholders over the new CGT provisions contained in Nigeria’s tax reform laws, which take effect from January 1, 2026.

According to Oyedele, the current flat 10 per cent CGT on profits from the disposal of assets such as shares and real estate will now be integrated into the personal and corporate income tax systems. This means that capital gains will be taxed according to an individual’s income bracket or a company’s profit level ranging effectively from 0 to 30 per cent.

He explained that the reform does not represent a tax increase but a shift to a progressive model where lower-income earners pay little or nothing, while higher earners contribute more equitably. To protect small investors and encourage reinvestment, the new system provides several exemptions.

Specifically, capital gains from annual sales proceeds below N150 million or where total gains are less than N10 million will be exempted from CGT. Oyedele also highlighted that CGT currently contributes less than two per cent of Nigeria’s total tax revenue generating just N52 billion in 2024, compared to over N15 trillion from Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

“The reforms are about harmonisation, fairness, and efficiency,” he said. “In fact, businesses stand to gain more from reduced CIT rates and broader VAT input credits, estimated to save the private sector up to N4.5 trillion.” He further noted that foreign investors would not face additional tax burdens since most can claim tax credits in their home countries through double taxation treaties.

Oyedele dismissed fears that the reform could dampen investment sentiment, emphasizing that progressive CGT systems are standard practice globally. “When viewed holistically, Nigeria’s reformed tax structure combining lower CIT and wider VAT reliefs will improve corporate profitability, enhance equity valuations, and strengthen overall investor returns,” he stated.