Capital Gains Tax Reforms To Shape Investor Behavior Ahead Of 2026, Says Arthur Assets CEO

…Predicts 45% gain for equity market in 2026

The Capital Gains Tax reforms are expected to significantly influence investor behavior in Nigeria’s capital market, encouraging longer holding periods, reinvestment incentives and greater caution around rapid exits, particularly amid heightened volatility ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to Olatunde Amolegbe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur Assets Management Limited.

Speaking at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria 2025 Capital Market Review and 2026 Outlook held in Lagos on Friday, Amolegbe said the provision allowing investors to defer capital gains tax through reinvestment could curb speculative trading, moderate market volatility and help retain capital within the domestic market over the long term.

He noted that while concerns persist that a higher capital gains tax rate could discourage investment, the structure of the reform is likely to promote more strategic exit decisions particularly among foreign portfolio investors thereby supporting market stability.

Amolegbe identified low financial literacy as one of the key structural challenges limiting participation, depth and efficiency in Nigeria’s capital market. He argued that sustainable economic development is closely linked to infrastructure financing, which in turn depends on the strength and sophistication of the financial market.

“When markets are developed, they provide the foundation for infrastructure financing. Improved infrastructure supports economic growth, while weak infrastructure often reflects weak financing structures,” he said, adding that market development requires consistency and long-term commitment rather than short-term fixes.

Reviewing the global environment, Amolegbe described 2025 as a turbulent year marked by trade disruptions, geopolitical tensions and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, all of which heightened uncertainty and slowed growth in advanced economies.

Growth in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom moderated to around 1.5 per cent, while emerging and developing economies including Africa became the primary drivers of global growth. Global GDP growth averaged about 3.2 per cent in 2025 and is projected to edge up to around 3.3 per cent in 2026, with emerging markets expected to continue playing a stabilizing role despite lingering geopolitical risks.

On Nigeria, Amolegbe said 2025 marked a year of gradual stabilization following severe macroeconomic pressures. Inflation, interest rates and exchange rate volatility eased during the year, supported by foreign exchange reforms and improved liquidity.

The naira, which had approached N2,000 to the dollar earlier in the year, moderated towards the N1,400–N1,500 range, helping to restore confidence.

Economic growth strengthened over the course of the year, with GDP expanding above 4 per cent in the second quarter before moderating slightly, driven largely by non-oil sectors and underscoring progress in economic diversification.

Amolegbe stressed that fiscal reform particularly tax reform remains critical to Nigeria’s long-term development, noting that the country’s narrow tax base continues to constrain public spending and infrastructure investment. He contrasted Nigeria’s limited fiscal capacity with other large economies, arguing that reliance on natural resources is unsustainable for a country of Nigeria’s size and demographics.

Broadening the tax net, he said, would not only improve revenue generation but also strengthen citizen accountability and civic engagement. The Arthur Assets CEO described 2025 as an exceptional year for the Nigerian equity market, noting that strong performance reflected investor anticipation of policy reforms rather than prevailing economic conditions.

He explained that markets are forward-looking and tend to price in expectations of improved fiscal capacity, infrastructure spending and corporate earnings.

Domestic investors played an increasingly stabilizing role, accounting for up to 77 per cent of market activity towards the end of the year, even as foreign portfolio inflows rebounded.

Sectorally, consumer goods and industrial stocks outperformed, insurance benefited from regulatory reforms, while banks ceded ground after leading the market in the previous year.

Looking ahead to 2026, Amolegbe identified several key drivers for the market, including elevated liquidity ahead of the 2027 elections, potential major listings such as Dangote Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser and possibly NNPC Limited, continued foreign exchange stability and the impact of tax reforms on investment.