Capital Flight: FG Takes Over Idle Facility To Halt N400bn Annual Loss

To put an end to an annual capital flight of over N400 billion ($500m), the Federal Government has taken over an idle port facility for rehabilitation and use. The facility, Continental Shipyard, has been abandoned for about 13 years by the Nigerian Ports Authority, which was the original owner.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that in order to put the facility back to good use, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), took over the dockyard for the operations of its modular floating dock. This is expected to save the country an upward of $500 million even as the global shipyard market is predicted to contribute $50.3 billion to economies in 2023.

Other facilities taken over by the agency include dolphin jetty, waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

It was learnt that since NPA closed its subsidiary, Continental Shipyard Limited (CSL), as its company’s floating dock was grounded in 2010, shipping lines calling at the nation’s ports had been finding it difficult to dry dock or repair their vessels. The N50 billion modular floating dock was acquired in June 2018 by the agency.

It was learnt that the modular floating dock, which has capacity to handle up to 10,000 metric tonnes vessels, would be run on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. Findings revealed that with the take over, Nigeria would take advantage of ship repair yards in Europe, Mediterranean and Black Sea, which have been fully booked to carry out essential repairs and dry dockings.

The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said that the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr.Bashir Jamoh, who was represented at the hand over of the modular floating dockyard by the Head, Public, Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, Mr. Kabiru Diso, assured stake-holders that it would soon be deployed since all grey areas between NIMASA and the NPA have been cleared.

Jamoh explained that the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had issued a certificate of compliance for an Outline Business Case (OBC) for the operation of the floating dock, while also describing it as bankable and sustainable.