Capital Flight: Entrepreneur Urges Media To Shun Negative Coverage Of Port Harcourt

An entrepreneur, Mr My-Ace China, has called on the media to shun the negative report of Port Harcourt that makes people have the wrong perception of the city and Rivers State.

China, who is known as the Mayor of Housing, “Within the business community in the state, said the militancy era and the Ogoni crisis caused a capital flight from Port Harcourt because people saw the city as an unsafe place to live and do business.

China spoke on Wednesday when the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, presented him with a letter of partnership for the forthcoming 2023 Correspondents’ Week.

He said: “The first era of Port Harcourt was a beautiful Garden City, between 1960s and 1970s. The second era was the 1980s when the Ogoni crisis, oil spillages and all that.

“That negative era and perception continued until the militancy era and everybody saw Port Harcourt as a security threat. If I am to quantify the amount of trillion of dollars that exited Port Harcourt in terms of capital flight, due to that perception that Port Harcourt is not secured.

“People still do business here but they don’t live here. If you want to understand, go to the airport on Monday morning and you will the inflow, then, on Fridays, you will see the outflow. Even companies that have facilities here would rather have an operational base here and have a residential base in Lagos or Abuja.

“So, the third era we want to create is for people to do business and live in Port Harcourt. I was very delighted when the new governor mentioned social housing, the housing revolution and Infrastructure consolidation as part of his programmes.

“When I heard about your week, I jumped onto the bandwagon because the only people that can change the perception of a people is the media

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Amaechi Okonkwo, who presented the letter to him said that as journalists, members of the chapel were ready to partner with China to achieve some of his set goals.

Okonkwo said: “We wholeheartedly receive and promise to work with you to actualize set goals.”