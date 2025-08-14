Capital Budget: FG Stops MDAs From Issuing Contract Award Letters Without Warrants

…to clear 2024 obligations

Following huge and unresolved obligations to contractors, the Federal Government has instructed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) not to issue contract award letters unless there are corresponding warrants and Authorities to Incur Expenditure (AIEs) covering the full or a committed portion duly released.

The new directive is coming on the heels of unsettled contractors’ obligations with respect to 2024 and 2025 capital budget implementation.

To correct the distortions that characterised the 2024 and 2025 capital budget, the government, yesterday released operational processes for the implementation of the extended 2024 and 2025 capital budget.

Addressing stakeholders at a one-day engagement on the implementation of the 2025 capital budget and related issues, a forum that featured heads of government agencies and procurement heads, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, reiterated the government’s new policy, which ties project execution to cash availability.

“Why are we here today? It has been clearly laid down by the Accountant General. He talked about the principles of timelines and the accountability and responsibility that go with being in charge of spending. The rules and regulations and the laws are there. They’re timeless; they’re immutable.

They have not changed. We have had to reiterate it to ourselves by bringing ourselves to this forum and others like it to emphasize that, as the Director of Funds said henceforth, warrants/ AIEs will be issued to MDAs prior to legal commitment to serve as evidence of funds available for the award of contracts or processing of payment for ongoing and completed projects.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you are to ensure that no letter of award is issued, contract signed, or entry into any financial obligation is made unless the corresponding Warrants/AIEs covering the full or committed portion of the contract sum have been duly released.

It is, therefore, a call for you all to prudently manage the limited resources that will be allocated to your MDA as well as optimize revenue realization as they fall due. In addition, necessary controls must be put in place to avoid discretionary spending.”

According to Edun, the Accountant General of the Federation has been directed to develop a new business process that will ensure that MDA accesses its Warrants/ AIEs by downloading and attaching them as evidence of funds availability during the tender board meeting.

“Disbursement of funds to beneficiaries shall continue to be done centrally in the treasury. We are putting in place measures to fund the extended 2024 and 2025 capital budgets as they fall due, particularly the priority projects of the government,” he said.