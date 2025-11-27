Capital Budget: FG Begins Subtle Funds Disbursements

…prioritises lawmakers’ N6.93trn constituency projects

After months of agitations and concerns about poor budget implementation, the Federal Government may have subtly commenced release of funds for 2025 capital budget expenses, beginning with lawmakers’ constituency projects, New Telegraph’s findings show. The constituency projects in the 2025 budget totalled N6.93 trillion for 11,122 projects.

The 2025 budget of N54.99 trillion was signed into law on January 28, 2025, with a total capital expenditure of N23.96 trillion, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure of N13.64 trillion, a debt service of N14.32 trillion, and statutory transfers of N3.65 trillion. The 11,122 constituency projects, valued at N6.93 trillion, represent 12.5 per cent of capital expenditure of 30 per cent.

Implementation of 2025 capital was dragged into eleven months of the fiscal year due to paucity of funds. Multiple sources confirmed to New Telegraph about the release of funds for the implementation of 2025 capital budget, noting that the releases started with lawmakers’ constituency projects. “They started the release of funds for the 2025 capital budget. What is being released for now are the lawmakers’ constituency capital projects. That is all. No other release was done.

This is what they did: they just released the first batch of the 2025 capital project budget, starting with constituency projects domiciled in MDAs’ capital budget. “Like my own institution—the hospital—we do not have any constituent projects, and no release of capital to us. The same thing applied to many MDAs. You know constituency projects for the lawmakers are spread across MDAs.

The lawmakers are the ones executing these projects. “I learned the lawmakers said they would not attend to the budget unless their budget is released. It’s only the politicians—lawmakers whose projects are domiciled across the MDAs that have the funds released to them. Outside of that, no dime in the name of capital budget is released.

And we are in the month of November, a month to the last month of the fiscal year, and the 2025 budget hasn’t gotten off the ground, so to speak,” a director of finance and accounts in a government-owned teaching hospital said. Another source in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning confirmed the development, saying: “it is true, releases for constituency projects are being done. Though not all at the same time. Releases are prioritized.”

There was no confirmation yet for capital release for the 2025 budget at the Budget Office website as of yesterday when New Telegraph accessed it for capital release updates for the 2025 budget. Efforts to speak with Mr. Afolabi Ajuwon, the Information Officer at the Budget Office, didn’t yield result as his phone line wasn’t going through.