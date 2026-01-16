Capex: Agric Sector To Spend Over N200bn In 2026 Budget

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has proposed a capital expenditure of over N200 billion in the 2026 budget, with a strong focus on agro-industrial infrastructure and food security interventions nationwide.

Details from budget documents show that the largest allocation, N126.02 billion, is earmarked for the Multilateral/Bilateral Tied Loan for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ), underscoring the Federal Government’s push to industrialise agriculture and strengthen value addition across key production corridors.

Another major allocation is N37.5 billion for the Value Chain Development Project (VCDP), while N4.61 billion was set aside for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP). The ministry also proposed N5.67 billion for the construction of its headquarters complex.

Food security measures featured prominently, with N3.15 billion allocated for grain supply to selected states and N3.5 billion provided under the Renewed Hope initiative for agriculture-related interventions.

In addition, N504 million was earmarked for the rehabilitation and calibration of Federal Government-retained silo complexes to support strategic food reserves.

Rural infrastructure development received significant attention, including N2.51 billion for feeder road construction across the six geo-political zones and N1.47 billion for the supply of tractors, implements and trucks to boost mechanisation.

The budget also provides N1.05 billion for potable water projects in rural communities. To strengthen productivity and exports, N1.06 billion was allocated to food security crop value chain programmes focused on export crops, while N942 million was set aside for extension services across agricultural value chains.

Support for agricultural cooperatives received N766 million. The proposal also includes substantial funding for agricultural education infrastructure, with multiple N1.4 billion allocations for hostels, laboratories, lecture theatres and perimeter fencing at federal agricultural institutions, alongside funds for staff residences.

Gender inclusion and rural livelihoods were addressed through N608 million for mainstreaming gender in agribusiness and N708 million for rural non-farm enterprise empowerment to support MSMEs nationwide.

The ministry further allocated N1.26 billion for policy coordination, monitoring and evaluation, and N506 million for strategic agricultural communication.

Several constituency-specific projects, including grain supply, fertiliser distribution, solar energy and farm inputs, were captured in the budget, with Kebbi State emerging as a major beneficiary across multiple intervention lines.

Overall, the 2026 capital proposal reflects a broad strategy that combines large-scale agroindustrial infrastructure with targeted food security, rural development and institutional support programmes across the country.