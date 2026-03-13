Capacity Building, Welfare Top My Leadership Priorities –Ikpang, NAWOJ FCT Chair

Capacity building and welfare support are essential for the growth, productivity and well-being of female journalists. In an industry that is fast-paced, demanding and often male-dominated, empowering women journalists with the right skills and providing adequate welfare structures can significantly enhance their professional performance and career advancement.

One of the major benefits of capacity building is that it equips female journalists with the knowledge and skills required to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

With the increasing influence of digital technology, multimedia storytelling and data journalism, continuous training helps women journalists adapt to new tools, improve investigative skills and produce more impactful stories.

It is on this note that the Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, Bassey Ita Ikpang, says her leadership is focused on strengthening the capacity of female journalists, improving their welfare and deepening advocacy for women and girls.

Chapter’s vision

Ikpang outlined the chapter’s vision, achievements and ongoing efforts to position women journalists as strong voices for gender equality, governance and development.

According to her, the leadership of the association has been driven by the need to ensure that female journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are better equipped professionally and supported to amplify issues affecting women.

“My leadership has been guided by three key priorities: capacity building, welfare of female journalists and strong advocacy for women and girls,” she said. She explained that empowering women journalists would enable them to play stronger roles in advancing justice and equality in society.

“I believe that when women journalists are empowered, they become stronger voices for justice, equality and development. That is why we continuously seek collaboration with individuals and organisations. Some partnerships yield results immediately, others take time, but we remain optimistic,” she added.

Ikpang said the vision of the current NAWOJ FCT leadership is to build a vibrant and highly respected chapter that supports its members while also contributing to conversations around gender, governance, health and development.

“Our goal is to build a vibrant, influential and highly respected NAWOJ FCT chapter that supports its members and also plays a key role in shaping conversations around gender, governance, health and development,” she said.

L.E.A.D slogan

She noted that the chapter’s activities are guided by its L.E.A.D slogan, which promotes inclusiveness and collective leadership. “We lead together and we believe that nobody’s idea is a ‘less idea’,” she said.

Highlighting some of the association’s achievements, Ikpang said NAWOJ FCT has strengthened partnerships with several organisations and development partners to enhance the professional capacity of female journalists.

She disclosed that the association held congress meetings in 11 months within its first year in office, supported by the African Health Budget Network.

The chapter has also collaborated with several institutions including the Federal Ministry of Health, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), the Cancer Society and the Malaria Elimination Programme on health awareness campaigns.

“We also carried out advocacy in Garki Village where we engaged women on health issues and government programmes. The impact of that outreach is still being felt in the community,” she said.

Training

Ikpang added that the association partnered with the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to train 100 female journalists in the FCT.

She further revealed that NAWOJ FCT collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Medical Centre to provide free cancer screening for 100 female journalists, with plans to expand the programme this year. “This year, the screening will cover 200 female journalists and will include both breast and cervical cancer screening,” she said.

According to her, the association also plans to intensify training opportunities for its members, including exchange programmes outside the country. “We have visited some embassies and we are hopeful of securing training collaborations. We are also planning capacity building and advocacy initiatives with the German Embassy,” she said.

Challenges

Speaking on the challenges facing female journalists, Ikpang said many women in the profession still encounter gender bias in newsrooms, limited leadership opportunities, and safety concerns while covering assignments and pressures related to balancing work and family responsibilities.

She also identified online harassment and discrimination as growing challenges for women journalists in the digital space. “These challenges highlight the need for stronger institutional support and gender-sensitive policies within media organisations,” she said.

She emphasised that NAWOJ will continue to advocate for more women in leadership positions within the media and other sectors. “When women are at the decisionmaking table where women’s issues are discussed, we are more likely to see positive outcomes,” she said.

On professional development and welfare, Ikpang said NAWOJ FCT remains committed to training, mentorship and health support for its members through workshops, networking opportunities and medical outreach programmes.

She also noted that the chapter is actively advocating women’s health, gender equality and protection of women and girls from violence and discrimination.

As part of activities marking International Women’s Day, she said the association is partnering with the FCT Ministry of Health to organise free cancer screening for female journalists.

Ikpang stressed that the media must continue to play a key role in addressing gender-based violence by amplifying survivors’ voices, promoting responsible reporting and holding institutions accountable. “The media must continue to report these issues until something happens.

I always remind our members that advocacy requires persistence and follow-up,” she said. Ikpang also urged government institutions to strengthen support for gender-sensitive reporting through training programmes for journalists and effective implementation of policies that protect women and girls.

With the rapid transformation of the media landscape, Ikpang advised female journalists to embrace digital tools, multimedia storytelling and data-driven reporting to remain competitive. “Continuous learning is very important.

We must prepare ourselves for opportunities rather than waiting for them,” she said. She encouraged young women aspiring to join the journalism profession to remain passionate, courageous and committed to professionalism.

“Journalism requires resilience, curiosity and continuous learning. Young women should seek mentorship, build strong networks and never underestimate the power of their voices,” she said.

Legacy

Reflecting on the legacy she hopes to leave behind, Ikpang said she wants to build a stronger and more united NAWOJ FCT where female journalists feel supported and empowered to excel. “I want to leave a legacy of a stronger, more united and professionally empowered NAWOJ FCT that will continue to be a powerful voice for women’s rights and social justice,” she said.

She also called on women journalists across Nigeria to remain united and committed to using their platforms to promote gender equality and amplify the voices of women and girls.