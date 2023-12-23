Capacity Building: Sanwo-Olu Promises To Increase Funding for Artisans

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to double down on efforts at building the capacity of Artisans and Tradesmen in the state, through the provision of funding. Speaking at the 14th Tradesmen and Artisans Day with the theme Collaboration and Networking: the Path to Artisanal Growth and Development.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the governor acknowledged the contributions of Artisans as key contributors to economic growth, employment generation, and wealth creation while stating that the Artisans And Tradesmen, adding event is designed to showcase the huge potential in the sector. Tradesmen and Artisans Day is hosted annually by the Ministry of Establishment and Wealth Creation, to celebrate the group and award members who have distinguished themselves in the years.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, the governor stated that his administration has in place an array of empowerment programs to adequately expose Artisans in the state to global standards while encouraging them to think globally and provide local solutions.

Stressing his administration’s commitment towards the sustenance of an enabling environment for improved productivity, Sanwo-olu reminded that the state has been consistently developing innovative solutions that have addressed the group’s challenges, stressing that his administration will create the enabling environment for improved productivity.