Capacity Building, Major Motivation For Productivity – Abbas

The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has stressed the need for employers to strengthen the capacity of their employees through training and retraining.

Abbas said this in Abuja yesterday at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building programme organised by the Office of the Speaker in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) for Senior Legislative Aides in the Speaker’s Office.

He said capacity building is a motivation for productivity, which would enhance output in the working environment. Represented by the Clerk to the House, Yahaya Danzaria, the Speaker said the training was important for members of staff in his office, noting that it was the first of such programmes in the 10th House under his leadership as Speaker.

Abbas expressed his appreciation to PLAC as the sponsors, “For this and many other interventions they have rendered to the House of Representatives and the National Assembly over the years.”