Capacity Building: EU Reiterates Commitment to Train Journalists

The European Union in Nigeria on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to engaging diplomatic journalists in capacity building and Artificial intelligence training amongst others. The Deputy Ambassador of the EU to Nigeria, Mr Massimo De Luca reiterated the commitment in Abuja at a breakfast interface with journalists covering the diplomatic beats.

According to De Luca, the EU needs the media to help connect with the grassroots because of the vital role it plays in bringing the EU and the people closer through their ability to connect and project the views of both sides. “The EU needs the media to connect more with the people in the country and also investing in the media is the starting point.

“It is not easy for the bloc to reach the grassroots better in knowing what they think, feel, and do without the media. “The European Union needs the media,” he said. The EU ambassador added that with the inclusion of the media in the mission’s mandate, the people at the grassroots could feel the impact of the bloc on the Nigerian economy.

The envoy stated that the bloc is Nigeria’s largest trading partner accounting for roughly a third of Nigerian exports and a quarter of its imports, adding that European Union businesses operating in Nigeria are crucial contributors to the local job market. The companies, he maintained, have shown a strong commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth, with combined investments exceeding €2 billion.