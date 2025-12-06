Capacity-Building Essential For Growth, Stability Of N’Assembly – CNA

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, has reassured of his commitment to ensuring adequate training of personnel for optimal service delivery.

Ogunlana, who gave this assurance in Kano at a three-day workshop for Directors of the National Assembly, said that the capacity-building programme was timely and essential for the continued growth, professionalism, and institutional stability of the National Assembly.

He was represented by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Engr. Bashir Aminu Yero, who delivered a speech on the theme,

“Leadership Masterclass for Effective Corporate Governance”.

While addressing the Directors, the CNA stated that the National Assembly remained one of the world’s largest and busiest legislative institutions, with a workforce of over 4,000 career staff across various cadres, including more than 200 Directors.

He posited that the current National Assembly staff were the most experienced, exposed, and educated in the institution’s history, noting that the Management remained committed to continuous training and retraining as a strategic investment.

The CNA disclosed that more than 3,000 personnel, including staff and legislative aides, had been trained in 2025 alone, with many participating in international workshops, seminars, and conferences.

He explained that the training was another opportunity for Directors to exchange knowledge, share experiences, strengthen teamwork, and expand professional networks, urging full and active participation.

Ogunlana also marshalled major achievements he recorded since assuming office on February 2nd, noting that within three months, the Management settled long-standing arrears of salaries and allowances arising from previous adjustments, wage increases, and wage awards; ensured prompt and consistent payment of salaries to staff and legislative aides;

Streamlined the payment of departmental imprest to guarantee that all Directors heading departments receive imprest;

commenced payment of first 28 days allowances to all newly recruited staff and legislative aides; procured utility vehicles for critical departments, and made significant investments in the National Assembly clinic, equipping the laboratory to conduct a wide range of tests internally.

He also noted that his administration has supported several staff and their dependents facing serious medical challenges, including financial assistance for treatment beyond the National Assembly clinic, saying that

Management was working, despite budgetary constraints, to procure utility vehicles for all qualified Directors.

Ogunlana further emphasised Management’s belief that ownership and control of the National Assembly Complexes in Lagos and Abuja should be vested in the National Assembly Management, in line with global parliamentary standards.

He also noted that any future retirement policy must guarantee adequate pension and gratuity for staff who have devoted years of service to the nation.

Acknowledging challenges faced by Directors—such as delayed promotions due to limited vacancies, reporting structures where Directors answer to ranking Directors, and lack of adequate office accommodation—he said these issues require time and budgetary improvements to resolve.

He urged Directors to work with Management to develop practical and sustainable solutions. He praised the establishment of the National Assembly Forum of Directors, noting the Management’s constant communication with the body in line with the CNA’s policy of democratizing decision-making.

Ogunlana also addressed what he described as an unfortunate attempt by certain misinformed staff to organise illegal picketing within the National Assembly Complex, allegedly aimed at disrupting legislative activities, stressing that he had always maintained an open-door policy and even appointed a ‘Director Office Management’ to strengthen communication with staff.

He reminded Directors of their leadership responsibilities, urging them to enforce discipline, uphold integrity, and maintain strict adherence to the National Assembly’s Conditions of Service, just as he expressed concern over rising indiscipline among a group calling themselves “Concern PASAN Staff,” which he attributed to a lack of understanding of public service norms and codes of conduct.