CAP Transfers N1.15bn Unclaimed Dividends, Grows Cash Position In FY 2025

Chemical and Allied Products Plc has transferred N1.15 billion to the Unclaimed Dividend Trust Fund in the 2025 financial year, contributing to a higher cash outflow from financing activities.

This is according to its unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The paints and coatings manufacturer recorded a net cash outflow of N3.06 billion from financing activities during the year, driven mainly by dividend payments to shareholders and the transfer of unclaimed dividends, compared with a net outflow of N1.41 billion in 2024.

Despite the higher financing outflows, CAP Plc maintained a strong cash flow position. Net cash generated from operating activities rose to N7.55 billion in 2025 from N5.03 billion in the previous year, supported by improved profitability and better working capital management.

Cash flows from investing activities also improved, with net inflows of N232.78 million, compared with a net outflow of N1.61 billion in 2024. This was largely due to reduced capital expenditure and higher interest income during the year.

As a result, net cash and cash equivalents increased by N4.72 billion to N11.74 billion at the end of the financial year, up from N7.01 billion as at December 31, 2024.

Alongside strong cash generation, CAP Plc delivered a robust earnings performance in 2025. Revenue grew to N44.86 billion, from N36.36 billion recorded in 2024, while gross profit rose to N19.43 billion, compared with N14.77 billion a year earlier.

Operating profit increased to N8.04 billion in 2025 from N5.45 billion in the prior year, reflecting improved margin management. Finance income surged to N1.09 billion, helping to support earnings.

Profit before tax climbed to N9.13 billion, from N6.06 billion in 2024, while profit after tax rose by 60.6 per cent to N6.12 billion, compared with N3.81 billion in the previous year. Earnings per share improved to 751 kobo from 467 kobo.

CAP Plc’s total assets expanded to N24.70 billion as at December 31, 2025, from N19.68 billion in 2024, supported by higher cash balances and increased inventories. Total liabilities rose slightly to N10.04 billion from N9.04 billion.

Shareholders’ funds strengthened significantly to N14.66 billion, compared with N10.64 billion a year earlier, driven by higher retained earnings. The improved balance sheet position underscores the company’s resilience and capacity to support future growth.