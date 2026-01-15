CAP Recognised For Leadership, Innovation In Paint Industry

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of paints and coatings and makers of Dulux , Sandtex, Caplux and Hempel paints, has been named Paint Company of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Africa Housing Awards, one of the continent’s most respected platforms celebrating excellence within the housing and built-environment ecosystem.

The award, which was presented to the management of CAP Plc at the Africa Housing Awards ceremony in Abuja, recently following a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of eminent industry judges.

The recognition honours CAP Plc’s consistent innovation, excellence in quality and outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria’s paint and coatings industry.

The Africa Housing Awards annually recognises organisations and leaders whose work continues to shape Africa’s housing sector through quality delivery, ethical governance, and sustained industry impact.

CAP Plc’s selection highlights its strong performance in the decorative and industrial coatings sub-sectors, and its reputation as a trusted partner within Nigeria’s construction and real estate value chain.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director, CAP Plc, Bolarin Okunowo said: “Being named Paint Company of the Year 2025 is a strong validation of the dedication, and professionalism that defines CAP.

It reflects the collective efforts of our people and our commitment to delivering quality world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders. “We celebrate this honour and remain focused on driving excellence, sustainability, and long-term value for the Nigerian housing and construction industry.”

With over seven decades of industry experience, CAP Plc continues to set benchmarks across decorative, industrial, and protective coatings, combining global technical standards with deep local expertise.

The company’s portfolio of trusted brands supports residential, commercial, and industrial developments across the country, reinforcing its role in nation-building and infrastructure growth.

This latest accolade further strengthens CAP Plc’s position as an ambitious, forward-thinking industry leader and underscores its continued commitment to in- novation, quality, and responsible corporate citizenship.