CAP Gets New Non- Executive Director

Chemical and Allied Products Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Adebolanle Badejo as a non-executive director. In a statement signed by CAP’s Company Secretary, Aramide Nwokediuko, the appointment took effect on July 21, 2023.

According to the firm, Badejo is an experienced finance and investment expert. professional with a track record in leading, advising, and investing in large companies. He has over 16 years of experience spanning investment banking, private equity, principal investing, and corporate leadership across North America, Europe, and Africa.

“He has core expertise in identifying lucrative commercial opportunities, conducting thorough financial analyses, and implementing successful investment strategies. “He also has extensive experience in advising companies on corporate finance, M&A, capital raising, corporate turnarounds, and effective team building,” it stated.