CAP Donates Relief Materials To Mokwa Flood Victims

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) PLC, a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria PLC, makers of Dulux, Sandtex and Caplux paints, has partnered with the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) to deliver urgent relief materials to families affected by recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State.

This humanitarian intervention reflects CAP PLC’s growing commitment to creating shared value and responding to community needs through long-term, impact-driven initiatives. The Mokwa flood, which happened in May, was triggered by torrential downpour displacing over 1500 individuals and affected over 500 homes in the community.

To provide relief in response, CAP PLC extended targeted support to the most vulnerable families, providing relief items aimed at easing their immediate burden and helping them begin the process of recovery. The donation was formally presented at the Nigerian Red Cross Society headquarters by CAP PLC’s Regional Sales Manager, North Central, Adefolahan Ojo.

She was received by Director of Disaster Management at NRCS, Mr. Benson Agbro, along with other officials. The moment marked a show of solidarity to a community striving to rebuild after loss. Speaking on CAP’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, Adefolahan emphasized the importance of swift, compassionate action.