CANUK To Host 2025 Annual Dinner, Gala Night

The Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (CANUK) has expressed its readiness to host its annual dinner and

Gala Night on December 6, 2025.

The Chairman of the Association, Dr Ily Maisanda, made this disclosure on Tuesday while speaking on the significance of being a unifying force in the United Kingdom (UK).

Dr Maisand, who spoke with newsmen, said top Nigerian functionaries will be in attendance for the one of its kind event.

He added that it will be an opportunity to press home the existence of its recently launched Pioneer Fund, designed to encourage sustainable funding for young black Nigerians with innovative business ideas in the United Kingdom.

The Chairman said the Association is poised towards ensuring that indelible footprints are left in the sands of time in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“CANUK is set to host its Annual Dinner and Gala Night on the 6th of December, 2025, in the United Kingdom and top dignitaries from Nigeria and the United Kingdom are expected to grace this event.

“Interesting to note that we launched Pioneer Fund on the 1st of October, 2025, to encourage and build sustainable funding for young black Nigerians with innovative business ideas that need that kind of seed funding to be able to go to the next level.

“Consequently, this event will serve as a veritable platform to get the right collaboration and partnership both within the United Kingdom and Nigeria to encourage such young people.

“I can boldly tell you that Nigerians in the UK have lots of talents, and we need to nurture them. I want CANUK to be at the very top in terms of the impact it makes both within the UK and Nigeria,” he said.