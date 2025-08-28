CANUK Debunks Extortion Allegations Against Nigerian High Commission In London

The Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (CANUK) has described as “inaccurate and misleading” recent social media reports alleging that the Nigerian High Commission in London has been engaged in extortion in the processing of Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) and Passports.

Publicity Secretary of CANUK, Rose Graham said the clarification had become necessary to set the record straight. A widely circulated video by Dr. Chido A.A on his social media handle alleged that an Emergency Travel Certificate was issued at a charge of £132.

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the official and statutory fees are as follows: £120-Standard fee for an Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC); £12-Optional Royal Mail secure postage service, for applicants who prefer not to collect ETCs in person; $230-Standard fee for Passport issuance/renewal (64- page booklet) and $150-Standard fee for Passport issuance/renewal (32-page booklet) “It is important to emphasise that the Emergency Travel Certificate is not “an ordinary paper,” as alleged.

“Rather, it is a specially printed and crested document bearing the Nigerian Coat of Arms and embedded with security features to ensure authenticity and recognition by airport and border control officials.”