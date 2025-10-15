CANUK Assuages Fears Of Nigerians In UK With Passport Issues

The umbrella body for all groups and associations for Nigerians in the United Kingdom, Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (CANUK) has said more than 150 Nigerians in the United Kingdom with issues of passport, foods and accommodation have been aided by the Group.

The recently elected Chairman, Dr Ily Maisanda made this disclosure known to newsmen on Tuesday while discussing his stewardship since assumption of office.

Ily explained that empowerment and emboldening of Nigerians in the United Kingdom are the primary concerns of the Group, noting that this can be done via various means.

“Since my assumption of office, over 150 Nigerians with issues of passport, basic food, accommodation and so many others have been held directly by CANUK.

“Primarily, CANUK was set up to empower and embolden Nigerians in the United Kingdom.

“So, we do this via various means. We are addressing the Japa Syndrome. We have many Nigerians coming in but do not know how to settle and we grant them audience.

So, we connect them with member organisations that will see them physically and advise them.” He said.

Meanwhile, The Chairman asked Federal Government to improve on its liaison relationship in the area of feedback, adding that the source of the problems confronting Nigerians in the United Kingdom started before departure.

He, therefore, called for a viable database system for adequate provisions to be made.

“One of the ways the government can help CANUK is to have a Liaison relationship in terms of feedback both ways. The issues Nigerians face in UK tends to start from Nigeria before departure.

“So, if we have a good understanding of those people coming. If we have database, we will be able to tighten up issues confronting Nigerians in the UK,” he said.