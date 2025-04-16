CANPAD, LASUCOM Partner To Boost Medical Education

Share

The Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists (CANPAD) has restated its unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria’s healthcare sector through innovative collaborations, strategic training, and diaspora-led knowledge exchange.

At a press briefing held in Lagos, CANPAD revealed its current activities and future plans designed to foster long-term improvements in medical education and service delivery in Nigeria.

“We are actively contributing to healthcare not just in Canada but also here in Nigeria,” said Itua Godson Iriogbe, President of CANPAD.

“Our goal is to deepen our engagement with medical institutions and communities back home in ways that create lasting impact.”

One of the cornerstones of this effort is CANPAD’s collaboration with the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

The association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the college last year, paving the way for regular webinars, mentorship, and research collaborations aimed at improving the quality of medical education for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

According to Iriogbe, CANPAD’s monthly virtual lectures expose Nigerian students to global best practices, clinical excellence, and the evolving dynamics of healthcare delivery systems worldwide.

“We now focus more on knowledge transfer,” he said. “We want to inspire the next generation of Nigerian doctors through mentorship, online training, and by demonstrating what is possible with the right tools, mindset, and collaboration.”

Beyond LASUCOM, CANPAD is also working with institutions like the University of Lagos and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), with plans underway to expand similar partnerships to Abuja and Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

Iriogbe also highlighted ongoing efforts to develop community healthcare outreach programmes.

He disclosed that CANPAD had engaged the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo to explore the possibility of deploying medical services and education in underserved communities within the region.

“This might become our first major post-COVID community intervention in Nigeria,” he noted.

Interestingly, Iriogbe introduced a new narrative shift among diaspora professionals, one he calls “Japada,” a concept that contrasts with the now-popular “Japa” movement.

According to him, while “Japa” represents the mass exodus of Nigerian professionals abroad, “Japada” embodies a positive return—physically or virtually—to contribute to national development.

“Some of us are coming back, even if temporarily,” he explained.

“We want to show that there’s value in returning to invest time, knowledge, and skills into building a better Nigeria.”

Iriogbe acknowledged the challenges associated with influencing healthcare policy from abroad but praised CANPAD’s growing relationship with key stakeholders such as Nigeria’s Minister for Education.

“We’ve had discussions with Tunji Alausa, and we’re optimistic about shaping policies that will support our initiatives,” he said.

Omoniyi Kayode Yemitan, Dean of the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences at LASUCOM, expressed his institution’s enthusiasm about the partnership.

He emphasized that the collaboration with CANPAD was already bearing fruit through the webinars and other engagements that expose students to cutting-edge knowledge and practices.

“This is more than a partnership; it’s an opportunity to elevate the quality of medical education in Nigeria,” he said.

“Our students are gaining real-time exposure to global trends in medicine, which will ultimately improve the country’s healthcare system.”

Yemitan also addressed the growing perception gap between locally trained doctors and those abroad.

“It’s the same Nigerian brains doing wonders globally,” he said.

“The main difference is the environment, tools, and systems available to them. We must continue to train, learn, and adapt.”

CANPAD’s work was further supported by Jideofor Manakaya, President of the Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain (MANSAG), who also mentioned that they would work hand-in-hand with CANPAD, and introduced initiatives like S.C.A.L.E and STAR to enhance collaborations between Nigerian and UK medical institutions.

In recognition of the support and collaboration, CANPAD presented plaques of appreciation to Adeola Oremosu, Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), and Yemitan, commending their outstanding contributions to the growth of the initiative in Nigeria.

