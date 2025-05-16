Cannes Film Festival 2025: Nigerian Film Corporation Endorses Screening of ‘77’

Share

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), in partnership with Adonis Productions will be screening the historical thriller movie ‘77’ at the Marche, during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival which began on Tuesday, May 13, in France.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by NFC, the screening of the highly anticipated historical fiction will provide a first view opportunity for Cannes Film Festival audience to savour the incredible and artistic savvy storytelling ingenuity as well as content production that showcases Africa’s landmark Festival of Arts and Culture, held from January 15 – February 12, 1977 in Lagos Nigeria.

In the statement, NFC’s Managing Director, Dr. Ali Nuhu, said that “as Nigeria continues to form global creative alliances, it is imperative that Nigerian movies such as ‘77’ receive institutional support to among others, boost its boundless market penetration, utilizing national, regional, continental and global film festivals and market platforms such as Cannes Film Festival.”

He further stated that no efforts will be spared in the advancement of Nigeria’s cinema, stressing that “domestic and foreign opportunities that support the growth of Nigeria’s film industry will sustainably be explored and harnessed”.

NFC’s screen ‘77’ Cannes Film Festival initiative, he further averred, will boost the “Destination 2030” creative economy development policy for Nigeria being spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE).

The movie ‘77: The Festac Conspiracy’, once more presents an opportunity for the global film community to appreciate a determined and redefined narrative of Africa’s cinema that is imbued with captivating rich culture and history.

The artistic presentation, life recreation by Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fibresima, Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti and Daniel K. Daniel, A-list Nigerian actors; curated and directed by Izu Ojukwu, makes the movie “77 a must-watch for diasporic and international film audience as well as film distribution and investment companies attending Cannes film festival, 2025.

