Cannabis Use May Increase Risk Of Diabetes –Study

Researchers in the United States have said that cannabis use might nearly quadruple a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. According to the study, people who use cannabis have a three to seven times greater risk of Type 2 diabetes compared to the general population.

Results of the findings were presented at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna. This annual event which held from September 15 to 19, provides a platform for groundbreaking research and discussions on diabetes care, with sessions available for both in-person and virtual attendance.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peerreviewed journal. “As cannabis becomes more widely available and socially accepted, and legalised in various jurisdictions, it is essential to understand its potential health risks,” said lead researcher Dr. Ibrahim Kamel, chief resident at Boston Medical Center.

“These new sights from reliable real-world evidence highlight the importance of integrating diabetes risk awareness into substance use disorder treatment and counseling, as well as the need for health care professional to routinely talk to patients about cannabis use so that they can understand their overall diabetes risk and potential need for metabolic monitoring,” Kamel said in a statement.