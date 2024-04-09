Cannabis use during pregnancy causes autism–Study

A new study has found an association between prenatal cannabis use disorder (CUD) and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and intellectual disability (ID).

Results of the study were presented at the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) 2024 Congress will take place in in Budapest, Hungary from April 6 to 9. The Congress has the theme: ‘Mental Health: Open and Inclusive!’.

Lead researcher of the study at the Curtin School of Population Health in Australia, Abay Woday Tadesse said, “The increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children of mothers diagnosed with prenatal cannabis use that we have observed in this study underscores the critical needs for preventive measures, including preconception counseling, to mitigate the potential adverse outcomes.”

Professor Rosa Alati, Head of the Curtin School of Population Health and senior author of the study.