Cannabis Compounds Show Promise As First Drug For Fatty Liver Disease –Study

A new study by researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem has found that two compounds from the cannabis plant could pave the way for the first effective drug treatment for metabolic dysfunctionassociated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as fatty liver disease.

MASLD is the most common liver disorder globally, affecting roughly one in three adults, yet there is currently no approved medication to treat it.

The new peer-reviewed research, published in ‘The British Journal of Pharmacology,’ shows that two non-psychoactive cannabis compounds — Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG) — can significantly improve liver health by altering how the organ processes energy and removes harmful substances.

The study was led by Yossi Tam, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem School of Pharmacy and director of the university’s Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research.

According to Tam, the discovery reveals a previously unknown mechanism in the liver that helps restore its ability to manage energy and clean itself. “The two compounds actually help the liver function better internally through a unique process of metabolic remodeling,” Tam explained.

In laboratory experiments, mice fed a high-fat diet developed obesity and fatty liver disease. After treatment with CBD and CBG for 28 days.