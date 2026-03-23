Cannabis Compounds May Reverse Fatty Liver Disease –Study

A new study by researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem has found that compounds derived from cannabis could help reverse fatty liver disease—at least in mice—offering fresh hope for tackling a growing global health crisis.

The study was published in the ‘British Journal of Pharmacology’. The research identified two non-intoxicating compounds, Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG), as key drivers of improved liver health.

In obese mice fed a high-fat diet, both compounds reduced liver fat, improved blood sugar control, and lowered lipid levels within four weeks. Notably, CBG showed stronger effects—cutting body fat, lowering “bad” cholesterol, and boosting insulin sensitivity more effectively than CBD.

“Our findings identify a new mechanism by which CBD and CBG enhance liver energy and function,” said senior author Joseph Tam. He explained that the compounds reprogram how the liver stores and uses energy, helping it clear excess fat more efficiently.