January 31, 2025
Cannabinoids Offer New Hope For Safe, Effective Pain Relief –Study

A new study, lead by Yale researchers in the United States has identified alternative compounds with therapeutic potential—chemicals found in cannabis that lack the mind-altering effects associated with the drug.

The findings, published in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,’ offer a promising new approach for safe and effective pain relief, according to the researchers.

The chemicals—cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), and cannabinol (CBN), which belong to a group of molecules known as cannabinoids—reduced the activity of a protein that is central to pain signaling in the peripheral nervous system, the study showed.

Currently, chronic pain is a global health challenge, with current treatment options often limited by side effects, addiction risk, and diminished effectiveness over time.

