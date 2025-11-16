New Telegraph

November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Accessories
  4. Cane: Throwback Earrings…

Cane: Throwback Earrings Return

Cane: Throwback Earrings Return

When the ovation for a fashion item which was in vogue in the past still lingers, innovation, creativity, and demand throw it back into trend.

At a prestigious fashion runway that took place recently, earrings made with rafters and cane were among the accessories models wore on the catwalk.

Some of the guests keyed into picking up the earrings at the vendors stand.

“It was nostalgic remembering how cane Earrings were a fashion fad back in the days,” Timioluwa said.

Cane earrings are gaining more popularity as days go by.

More ladies love it because they are bold and very light weight. Cane earrings are not very flashy.

They come in calm colours and are purely African.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Trump’s Allegation: Clarifying The Facts
Read Next

Effects Of The Food Price Crash On Farmers