Cane: Throwback Earrings Return

When the ovation for a fashion item which was in vogue in the past still lingers, innovation, creativity, and demand throw it back into trend.

At a prestigious fashion runway that took place recently, earrings made with rafters and cane were among the accessories models wore on the catwalk.

Some of the guests keyed into picking up the earrings at the vendors stand.

“It was nostalgic remembering how cane Earrings were a fashion fad back in the days,” Timioluwa said.

Cane earrings are gaining more popularity as days go by.

More ladies love it because they are bold and very light weight. Cane earrings are not very flashy.

They come in calm colours and are purely African.