Candidate Alleges Foul Play In UNICAL VC Selection Process

A candidate for the University of Calabar (UNICAL) vice-chancellorship Joseph Duke has faulted the selection process for the position.

He particularly faulted the May 27 advertisement, which listed 10 years of post-professorial experience as one of its requirements, saying that it constitutes both constitutional and statutory violations.

In a letter addressed to the pro-chancellor, Duke demanded the withdrawal of the advertisement.

He noted that the violations undermine the integrity of Nigeria’s higher education governance and may set dangerous precedents for other federal universities if left unchecked.

Duke said the requirement was against the institution’s historical benchmark of five to nine years of professorial experience.

He accused the institution of relying on unspecified federal directives that infringe on the university’s autonomy, as outlined in Section 2a of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003.